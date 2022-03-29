Former Curaleaf Worker Says Management Stole Earned Tips

By Katryna Perera (March 29, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Curaleaf dispensary has filed a class action against the cannabis giant alleging that tips she and other employees earned were illegally taken by managers and not distributed to the hourly workers. Morgan Heller, who worked at a Curleaf dispensary in Northbrook, Illinois, filed her complaint in Illinois federal court Monday, asserting violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. Heller is suing Curaleaf on behalf of current and former hourly employees who currently or previously worked for the company. According to the complaint, Heller worked for Curaleaf in its...

