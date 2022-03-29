Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Curaleaf Worker Says Management Stole Earned Tips

By Katryna Perera (March 29, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Curaleaf dispensary has filed a class action against the cannabis giant alleging that tips she and other employees earned were illegally taken by managers and not distributed to the hourly workers.

Morgan Heller, who worked at a Curleaf dispensary in Northbrook, Illinois, filed her complaint in Illinois federal court Monday, asserting violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act.

Heller is suing Curaleaf on behalf of current and former hourly employees who currently or previously worked for the company.

According to the complaint, Heller worked for Curaleaf in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!