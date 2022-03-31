Pittsburgh Defends Nonresident Athlete Fee As Constitutional

By Asha Glover (March 31, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh's 3% fee on nonresident athletes is not a discriminatory tax that violates the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions and state law, the city told a state court. Pittsburgh's fee on income earned by nonresident professional athletes based on the days worked in a facility in the city does not violate the uniformity provisions of the Pennsylvania Constitution, the city said in a brief Wednesday. Nondiscriminatory economic classifications justify treating entertainers differently for tax purposes, the city argued. "The city has classified all entertainers, who use city-controlled venues to perform amusements, as a separate 'class,'" the city of Pittsburgh said, arguing that the...

