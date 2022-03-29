BNSF Railway Escapes Ex-Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 29, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court handed a win to BNSF Railway Co. in a former employee's Federal Railroad Safety Act retaliation case revived from the Ninth Circuit, rejecting his contention that he'd been fired, in part, for conducting a safety test. In Monday's filing outlining the court's findings of fact and conclusions of law following a four-day bench trial in October, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones held that the late Curtis John Rookaird hadn't shown that the company's decision to fire him was based solely on his performing an air-brake safety check on a train in February 2010. Instead, "the court concludes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS