Ex-Compliance Chief Pleads Guilty In NY Ponzi Scheme Case

By Al Barbarino (March 29, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The former chief compliance officer of New York-based investment adviser Executive Compensation Planners Inc. has pled guilty to federal fraud conspiracy charges, admitting to a Ponzi scheme that bled victims of $11.4 million and funneled the money into her own business and personal expenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Vania May Bell, the former chief compliance officer and comptroller with the registered adviser and financial planning firm perpetrated the conspiracy with her father, Hector May, who in August 2019 was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in late 2018 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud...

