21 States Sue CDC Over Transport Hub Mask Mandate

By Craig Clough (March 29, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Twenty-one states sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Florida federal court on Tuesday to vacate the federal requirement to wear masks at transportation hubs like airports, arguing the rule far exceeds the CDC's authority and flies in the face of the Administrative Procedure Act. The plaintiff states — which include Florida, Georgia, Alaska, Ohio and Utah — said the Biden administration has shown "a remarkable level of intransigence" on the use of COVID-19 mandates despite suffering losses in court on the issue. Florida is leading the litigation, which was filed in the Middle District of Florida. "Faced with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS