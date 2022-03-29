W.Va. Wrongly Issued Pipeline Water Permit, 4th Circ. Hears

By Clark Mindock (March 29, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Green groups claim the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued a key water certificate for the proposed $3.5 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline despite concerns about construction's impact on water quality, and want the Fourth Circuit to step in. The Sierra Club, West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other groups said in a brief Monday that in issuing the certificate, the state agency had ignored previous water quality violations and had modeled its approval on separate approvals for the project that were issued in Virginia and upheld by the Fourth Circuit in Sierra Club v. State Water Control Board. But the West...

