3rd Circ. Skeptical Of Remand In UPS Notary Fees Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 30, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday questioned a district court's ruling that The UPS Store Inc.'s bid to remove class claims over notary fees to federal court came too late, given that the 30-day time limit may not have been triggered. A three-judge panel appeared swayed by the company's argument that the customers' New Jersey state court complaints were vague about whether the amount of damages sought met the $5 million threshold for federal jurisdiction, and that the lawsuits would have needed to establish that information in order to start the clock running on the removal attempt. The two complaints accuse UPS...

