Texas Woman Alleges $8M Romance Crypto Scam

By McCord Pagan (March 29, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A woman alleging she was the victim of a romance scam sued her one-time Tinder match and others for more than $8 million in Texas federal court, saying she was induced to invest in cryptocurrency, and that entities including cryptocurrency exchange Binance and TD Bank aided the scheme and still hold some of her money. Divya Gadasalli accused Jerry Bulasa of facilitating a scam in which Bulasa allegedly showered Gadasalli with affection, got her to invest millions of dollars in cryptocurrency through his associates Dong Lian and Danyun Lin and then stole her money, according to a complaint filed Monday in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS