Traders Tell 7th Circ. Market Manipulation Wasn't Wire Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (March 29, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former Deutsche Bank traders who were convicted for manipulating the commodities market urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse those convictions and reject the U.S. government's attempt to expand the kind of conduct it can prosecute as wire fraud. During oral argument, traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu told a three-judge appellate panel their wire fraud convictions can't stand because it would allow the federal government to bypass the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Congress' anti-spoofing law, and improperly prosecute trading conduct such as theirs which has long been accepted in the commodities market. "It's not wire...

