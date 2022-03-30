Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Mulls If FLSA Protects Potential Employees

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 30, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a job applicant to a Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. subsidiary argued before the Third Circuit Wednesday that prospective employees are protected from retaliation under the Fair Labor Standards Act, in an attempt to revive a lawsuit over the company's alleged decision to not hire the man it previously employed because of his anticipated involvement in a lawsuit against it.

In oral arguments held in Philadelphia, Angeli Murthy, representing Matthew Uronis, urged the three-judge panel to overturn a lower court's dismissal of his client's suit on the basis that he wasn't engaged in a protected activity because he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!