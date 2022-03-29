UCLA Doc Wins Revival Of Whistleblower Suit On Appeal

By Gina Kim (March 29, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Monday revived a top UCLA pathology doctor's claims that he was fired in retaliation after raising concerns about workplace mismanagement, citing the California Supreme Court's recent Lawson decision shifting the burden onto the employer to prove that the reasons for termination were legitimate and non-retaliatory. In a 23-page published opinion, the three-judge panel unanimously revived Dr. Arnold Scheer's suit against the University of California Regents and two former supervisors Dr. Scott Binder and Dr. Jonathan Braun, for wrongfully firing him from his job as the head of the UCLA Department of Pathology and Lab Medicine....

