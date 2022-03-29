Dashcam Maker Hit With FCC Fine Over Unapproved Devices

By Nadia Dreid (March 29, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Dashcam maker Rexing has agreed to pay a $75,000 fine after admitting to breaking Federal Communications Commission rules about marketing such cameras without clearance that they meet the agency's technical requirements. The FCC announced the fine and accompanying settlement in a Tuesday order that said Rexing is off the hook as long as it pays the fine and develops and maintains a compliance plan that ensures it keeps to the agency's rules in the future. The plan should include a compliance officer who will be charged with making sure the company stays on track, according to the order. The specific rules...

