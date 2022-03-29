Drunk Driving Death Suit Claims Blocked By Ariz. State Law

By Mike Curley (March 29, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court on Tuesday threw out an $800,000 verdict against a strip club accused of overserving a patron who later killed two people in a car accident, saying the state's so-called dram shop liability law preempts the common law negligence claims that led to the verdict. In the opinion, the three-judge panel undid a jury verdict that held that JAI Dining Services Inc., which owns the Jaguars club, was responsible when one of its patrons, Cesar Aguilera Villanueva, left the bar, then hours later got into his car to drive an acquaintance home, leading to the fatal crash....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS