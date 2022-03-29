COVID Closure Didn't Cancel Escape Room's Rent, Court Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 29, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Pittsburgh-area escape room were required to pay their rent during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Tuesday, concluding that pandemic business closure orders were temporary and not a complete loss that would void the lease. The appellate court refused to overturn a more than $100,000 judgment against the owners and said in its opinion that Walter and Wynton Bernard's escape room could have reopened after pandemic business closure orders were relaxed in June 2020, rejecting their argument that the purpose of the lease — to operate an escape room — was...

