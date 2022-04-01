Conn. Atty, Suspended Over Client Payouts, Quits Bar

By Clarice Silber (April 1, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney has planned to resign and will not seek readmission to the state bar as authorities investigate criminal complaints that he did not pay clients funds from real estate closings, according to documents filed in Connecticut Superior Court. Carl Ferraro, an attorney based in Norwalk, Connecticut, told the court in a notice filed in mid-March that he "intends to resign and waive the right to readmission to the Connecticut State Bar." The March 14 filing also stated that Ferraro is currently in a rehabilitation facility. The notice came a day before Judge Kenneth Povodator found that Ferraro "poses a...

