Fla. Judge Orders Gov't Reply In Ukrainian Bank Scandal

By Caleb Symons (March 29, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A judge in Florida on Tuesday allowed two Miami businessmen to retain forfeiture claims on a 31-story Kentucky skyscraper that federal prosecutors say was acquired with funds tied to an alleged Ukrainian money-laundering scheme. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke denied prosecutors' request to toss Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber as claimants, saying the men had shown that a government seizure of PNC Plaza in downtown Louisville, which they own indirectly, would harm their business and legal interests. Judge Cooke also ordered the government to respond to a motion to dismiss the case that Korf and Laber — who are accused...

