LA Choreographer Sues Epic Over 'Fortnite' Dance

By Andrew Karpan (March 29, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Epic's "Fortnite" brand was hit with a new copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday from a choreographer who says the video game lets its players rip off a popular dance he made that accompanies a Charlie Puth song. Choreographer Kyle Hanagami'a lawyer says that a programmed 'emote' in Epic's Fortnite game blatantly rips off his client's copyright-protected dance. (Court Documents) The lawsuit, which danced its way to California federal court, comes from Kyle Hanagami, a Los Angeles-based choreographer whose lawyers listed an impressive resume of accomplishments in his 24-page lawsuit against Epic Games Inc. Hanagami's moves have been utilized by singers like...

