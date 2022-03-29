NY Health System Faces Partial Loss In Virus Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (March 29, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge partially ruled against the state's largest private health care provider on Tuesday amid its bid for pandemic-related loss coverage, though the judge allowed the provider to amend its complaint to further support its claims that it met policy coverage requirements. In an order partially granting both Northwell Health Inc.'s motion for partial summary judgment and Illinois Union Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain rejected Northwell's argument that the treatment of patients for COVID-19 constituted a "pollution condition" under its Healthcare Premises Pollution Liability Insurance Policy with Illinois Union....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS