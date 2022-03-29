Medical Device Group Seeks Win In Copyright Office Suit

By Tiffany Hu (March 29, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A group of medical device manufacturers asked a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday to void a rule that protects individuals who bypass access controls on copyrighted software for the purpose of repairing medical devices, saying that the exemption is "unlawful many times over." In October, the U.S. Copyright Office published a final rule that lists certain exemptions to Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which prohibits circumvention of technological protection measures. One of those exemptions was for medical device repair, following the Register of Copyrights' recommendation that access to software on medical devices for the purposes of diagnoses, maintenance and...

