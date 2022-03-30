Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Drone Photography Ban Unconstitutional, Court Rules

By Michelle Casady (March 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge declared unconstitutional the state's ban on the use of drones for filming and photography in certain locations in a victory for a group of journalists and photojournalists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Monday rejected arguments from the state of Texas that the right to gather and disseminate news "is found nowhere in the First Amendment." The National Press Photographers Association, the Texas Press Association and journalist Joseph Pappalardo claimed their newsgathering rights were infringed by the state drone ban.

Judge Pitman said Texas was urging an "improperly narrow understanding of the Constitution that is without support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!