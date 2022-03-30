Texas Drone Photography Ban Unconstitutional, Court Rules

By Michelle Casady (March 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge declared unconstitutional the state's ban on the use of drones for filming and photography in certain locations in a victory for a group of journalists and photojournalists. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Monday rejected arguments from the state of Texas that the right to gather and disseminate news "is found nowhere in the First Amendment." The National Press Photographers Association, the Texas Press Association and journalist Joseph Pappalardo claimed their newsgathering rights were infringed by the state drone ban. Judge Pitman said Texas was urging an "improperly narrow understanding of the Constitution that is without support...

