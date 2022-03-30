Biotech Co. Misled Investors About Kidney Drug, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis (March 30, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Ardelyx Inc. has been hit with a derivative shareholder suit alleging its top brass engaged in insider trading and made false and misleading statements about a drug for patients with chronic kidney disease, leading to a 74% drop in stock price after regulators found issues with certain data about the drug. Shareholder Sean Morris said in a Tuesday complaint filed in the Northern District of California that Ardelyx CEO Michael Raab, chief financial officer Justin Renz and several directors hyped the allegedly positive clinical trial results of the company's lead product candidate, tenapanor, for which they submitted a new...

