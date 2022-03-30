6th Circ. Tells Mom To Return Kids To Venezuela

By Jonathan Capriel (March 30, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan mom must return her children to South America, the Sixth Circuit ordered in a published but split decision, ruling that an incident of domestic violence she said was committed by the father and witnessed by the children was too minor for the court to refuse a Hague Convention petition for their return. While a three-judge panel of the court stressed that the classification "relatively minor" was a legal and not moral one, it said there simply wasn't enough evidence of abuse toward the children to fall into the gray, middle category between minor and "grave," where the judges could...

