Property Cos. Say Insurer Blew Notice To Recoup Suit Costs

By Eli Flesch (March 30, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Markel unit can't recoup costs it spent defending a property owner and manager in a discrimination suit because the insurer failed to properly reserve their right for reimbursement, the real estate companies told a California federal court.

In a trial brief Monday, Winstar Properties LLC and Manhattan Manor LLC said Evanston Insurance Co. sent its first explicit reservation of rights letter on the eve of a trial over coverage for the discrimination suit, which alleged the companies increased rents only for immigrant-headed households in Southern California. That lack of timeliness should bar Evanston from being able to recoup its defense...

