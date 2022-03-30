NJ High Court Suspends Atty, Former GOP Official For 3 Years

By Nick Muscavage (March 30, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended Philip J. Morin III, who is listed as the current attorney for New Providence's zoning board of adjustment and once served as the Union County Republican Party chair, from practicing law for three years for fabricating a settlement agreement and forging a judge's and adversary attorney's signatures on the related documents. The state's high court suspended Morin on Friday after finding the attorney had violated seven rules of professional conduct – including gross neglect, making a false statement of material fact and engaging in a criminal act that reflects adversely on the honesty of...

