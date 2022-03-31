Adams and Reese Adds Bodker Ramsey Construction Atty

By Emily Sides (March 31, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- New Orleans-based Adams and Reese LLP has added a principal at Bodker Ramsey Andrews Winograd & Wildstein PC in Atlanta to strengthen its national construction practice, following its recent announcement that it had merged with Florida boutique Cotney Construction Law. Benjamin Rachelson has joined the firm's construction practice, which has 76 attorneys, in its Atlanta office, which has eight attorneys. He has 15 years of experience advising construction clients in Georgia and the Southeast, including company owners, general subcontractors and subcontractors and material suppliers. Rachelson, who has also advised financial and lending institutions, guides clients in matters including construction, real estate,...

