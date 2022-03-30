Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SC Atty Sanctioned For 'Shotgun' Pleading In ADA Death Suit

By Mike Curley (March 30, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has sanctioned an attorney over her conduct in a suit alleging a state-run group home abused a resident, leading to her death.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. said in an order filed Tuesday that attorney Patricia Harrison violated federal rules by naming nearly two dozen defendants in the suit, including the state's current and former governors, but failing to link many of them to the alleged abuse.

Judge Anderson chastised Harrison over her representation of the estate of Latoya Nicole Valentine, who was allegedly abused while at a group home run by the Pickens County Disabilities...

