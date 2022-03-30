EPA Floats Stricter Water Quality Standards For Washington

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 30, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed rolling back the Trump administration's decision to approve water quality standards for Washington state that the agency now says were not protective enough. The proposed rule would institute new human health criteria for a slew of chemicals — including polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and vinyl chloride — that pose health risks to humans. According to the EPA, in 2019, over the objections of state and tribal leaders, the Trump administration rolled back more protective Obama-era water quality standards. "This action exemplifies that connection by identifying science-based limits on harmful chemicals in Washington's waters while...

