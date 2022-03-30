Hasbro Asks 1st Circ. For $1.9M Atty Fees In Life Game Suit

By Tiffany Hu (March 30, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Toymaker Hasbro is asking the First Circuit to overturn a lower court's refusal to award $1.9 million in attorney fees after beating a copyright lawsuit over the board game the Game of Life, saying that the judge's reliance on a "respected copyright commentator" was not enough. In a 56-page brief filed Tuesday, Hasbro Inc. said that a Rhode Island federal judge abused its discretion in denying the company's request for attorney fees in Markham Concepts Inc.'s lawsuit alleging that Bill Markham was the sole author of Life and that his heirs were entitled to reclaim the copyrights Markham had transferred to...

