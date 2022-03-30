Quarry Co. Illegally Threatened Changes To Pension Plan

By Beverly Banks (March 30, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A quarry operator unlawfully threatened to alter a pension plan and laid off two employees for their union support, an NLRB judge ruled, saying the company failed to show that negotiations over pension contributions stalled before the company warned that the plan would change. National Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas said in a Tuesday decision that RiverStone Group violated the National Labor Relations Act by threatening to change a pension plan after saying the company and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 reached an impasse in negotiations. The judge said the company failed to present any...

