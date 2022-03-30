Florida-Based Personal Injury Firm Opens 4 Offices In Texas

By Jessica Corso (March 30, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Florida-based personal injury firm Steinger Greene & Feiner recently announced its entry into Texas with the simultaneous opening of four offices in the state's biggest cities. Steinger partner Ian Duncan, who currently leads the firm's West Palm Beach, Florida, office, will move to the San Antonio area to take over the firm's new Texas division, he told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. Once he does, another attorney will take over the West Palm Beach office so he can focus his attention on the Lone Star State, he said. The firm announced its entry into the Texas market March 23, and Duncan said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS