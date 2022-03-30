Nevada Workers Sue Station Casinos Over Failure To Rehire

By Joyce Hanson (March 30, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Hospitality workers who were laid off by Station Casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic have slapped their employer with a suit in Nevada state court, accusing it of breaking a "right to return" law and failing to hire them back or notify them of new job postings. Seventy-six workers in a mass action filed Tuesday against Station Casinos LLC detailed in their 55-page complaint how the major Las Vegas gambling and entertainment company laid off thousands of its employees at its nine properties in March 2020 when the pandemic hit but then allegedly refused to comply with a new law spelling out...

