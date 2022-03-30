Free Speech Advocates Lose Suit Fighting Sex Trafficking Law

By Gina Kim (March 30, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday nixed a lawsuit by internet free speech advocates fighting a sex trafficking law they claim could lead to harming the very people it purports to protect, noting the law requires proof that someone had specific intent to promote prostitution. In a 28-page order, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon granted the U.S. Department of Justice's summary judgment motion, closing the case that was filed soon after the March 2018 enactment of the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, also known as FOSTA-SESTA, alleging violations of the First and Fifth Amendments of...

