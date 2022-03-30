Top UK Judges Quit Hong Kong Court Over Nat'l Security Law

By Caroline Simson (March 30, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Two judges from Britain's highest court will no longer sit on the court of final appeal for Hong Kong, the president of the U.K. Supreme Court said on Wednesday, citing concern over a national security law enacted by China in 2020 following months of pro-democracy protests. Justice Robert Reed said that he and Justice Patrick Hodge had both submitted their resignations as nonpermanent judges of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal with immediate effect. "The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law," he wrote in a statement. "Nevertheless, I have...

