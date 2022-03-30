Which? Wants 29M Class Certified In £480M Qualcomm Claim

By Christopher Crosby (March 30, 2022, 1:55 PM BST) -- A U.K. consumer group urged Britain's competition tribunal on Wednesday to certify a 29 million-person class seeking £480 million ($631 million) from Qualcomm for allegedly overcharging on chips, arguing that its damages calculations are reliable enough at this stage. Which? has asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to issue a collective proceedings order against Qualcomm to pursue allegations that the chipmaking giant abuses its dominance by overcharging smartphone makers. (iStockphoto.com/hapabapa)) Lawyers for the U.K. nonprofit Consumers' Association — better known as Which? — asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to issue a collective proceedings order against Qualcomm Inc. to pursue allegations that the...

