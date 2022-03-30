Apollo Ditches Pearson Takeover Bid After 3rd Rejection

By Charlie Innis (March 30, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management abandoned its potential takeover for Pearson PLC after the British educational publisher spurned the New York private equity firm's third bid to buy the company for £6.7 billion ($8.8 billion), the company said Wednesday. Pearson concluded that Apollo's latest offer, worth 884.2 pence per share, had "significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects" after evaluating the bid with legal and financial advisers, according to the announcement. "Accordingly, the board of Pearson unanimously rejected the third proposal," Pearson said. Apollo made its latest offer on March 28, the firm's third bid since late last year, the U.K. publisher...

