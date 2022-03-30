Kuwait Fund Ordered To Hand Over Docs In Executive Fight

By Joanne Faulkner (March 30, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal ruled on Wednesday that the Kuwait Investment Office cannot claim state immunity to avoid handing over "sensitive material" in a broader dispute between the sovereign wealth fund and a former employee over bonuses. Employment Appeal Judge Naomi Ellenbogen said the fund could not claim sovereign immunity to avoid providing internal emails and investment mandates to lawyers for Simon Hard, a former fixed-income executive. The Gulf state's wealth fund argued that it did not have to comply with a court disclosure order because it is connected to the state and is therefore protected by the 1961 Vienna Convention on...

