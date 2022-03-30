Fla. Inks More Than $878M In Opioid Deals Ahead Of Trial

By Emily Field (March 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney general on Wednesday announced that her office has reached a total of more than $878 million in settlements with three drugmakers and pharmacy chain CVS to end the state's claims over the opioid epidemic, exiting a trial set to start next week. CVS is to pay $484 million to the state, with Teva and Allergan paying about $195 million and $134 million, respectively, to end claims that their opioid activities inflamed the addiction crisis, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody's office. In addition to the cash settlements, Teva will provide $84 million worth of its generic overdose medication...

