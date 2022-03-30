Native-Owned Tobacco Co. Settles NY's Tax, Trafficking Suit

By Ryan Harroff (March 30, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The State of New York and a Native American-owned cigarette maker have asked a federal judge to approve a $400,000 settlement deal to resolve the state's claims the company was trafficking unstamped cigarettes into New York from Washington's Yakama Nation reservation and cutting the state out of tax revenue. In the joint motion brought to the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday, King Mountain Tobacco Co. agreed to comply with an injunction barring it from selling unstamped cigarettes to parties within the state, including sovereign tribal groups; to provide New York with month-to-month reports on its compliance with the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS