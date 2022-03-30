Ga. AG Seeks State Justices' Input In Campaign Funding Fight

By Rosie Manins (March 30, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Georgia's attorney general and other state officials want the Georgia Supreme Court to review a new state law that opens more campaign fundraising avenues for the incumbent Republican governor to determine whether it applies to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr and members of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission are defending a federal lawsuit brought by Abrams last week that seeks to either block the new law or ensure that her campaign can use the same fundraising vehicle. Rather than have a federal district court decide whether to enjoin the law, they want...

