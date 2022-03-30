NLRB Official Approves Union Vote At NJ Starbucks

By Bill Wichert (March 30, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A nationwide union drive among Starbucks employees notched another win after a National Labor Relations Board official ruled that workers at a single store in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, can vote on unionizing and brushed aside the coffee chain's stance that a potential unit should encompass a dozen locations. A few weeks after approving an election at another nearby Starbucks, NLRB Region 22 Regional Director Suzanne Sullivan on Tuesday signed off on an election at the Hamilton store for baristas, shift supervisors and assistant store managers to vote on whether to be represented by Service Employees International Union affiliate Workers United....

