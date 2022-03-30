NJ Judiciary Blocks Web Traffic From Outside US For Security

By Nick Muscavage (March 30, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Judiciary is ramping up its cybersecurity efforts by blocking web traffic from outside the United States in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its increasingly hostile relations with the U.S. Judiciary spokesman Peter McAleer confirmed to Law360 Pulse Tuesday night that the judiciary has increased its cybersecurity measures in response to the developments with Russia. "The NJ Judiciary continually monitors and assesses threats across the security landscape," he said. "Based on guidance from the federal government and state cybersecurity officials, the judiciary has temporarily blocked internet traffic and other communication from outside the country." McAleer also pointed...

