3rd Circ. Nixes 'Implied' Union Contracts In Newspaper Row

By Matthew Santoni (March 30, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday threw out an earlier circuit ruling that had allowed for "implied" contracts that could survive the expiration of a written agreement, and refused to make the publisher of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette arbitrate a grievance with unions for its printing press workers under their expired contract. The unanimous three-judge panel said that after the circuit's 1994 decision in Luden's v. Local Union No. 6 — which the Post-Gazette unions had cited to support their claim the newspaper should still honor the arbitration clause in their expired contracts — the U.S. Supreme Court had issued two rulings that said parts of...

