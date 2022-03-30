Appeals Of J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Heading Directly To 3rd Circ.

By Rick Archer (March 30, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Wednesday allowed appeals of his decision not to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit to go straight to the Third Circuit, saying that drawing the process out would be an unnecessary waste of time. Judge Michael Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said the legal issues and public interest surrounding the bankruptcy of LTL Management were sufficient to merit sending the appeals straight to the appellate court, skipping district court, and since the parties have fully developed arguments that will be "pursued as far...

