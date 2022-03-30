Comedians Consolidate Pandora Copyright Suits

By Adam Lidgett (March 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The estates of the late comedians Robin Williams and George Carlin, as well as other active comics, have consolidated their copyright claims against Pandora into one suit seeking millions of dollars in damages, claiming that the streaming platform wrongfully profited from their works. Williams' and Carlin's estates, along with comedians Ron White, Bill Engvall, Andrew Dice Clay and Nick Di Paolo, filed an amended complaint on Tuesday, although it was similar to the earlier suits filed individually. The consolidated complaint said Pandora Media LLC never got a license for the plaintiffs' compositions, but went ahead and allegedly infringed anyway by airing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS