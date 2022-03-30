Colombia Says $309M Real Estate Claim Must Be Tossed

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 30, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Colombia pushed back against American investors' claims in a $309 million arbitration over what the latter said is a violation of the United States-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement, contending it was well within its rights to seize the investors' large real estate project near Medellin in 2017. In a brief published Tuesday, Colombia argued before the International Center for the Settlement of International Disputes that it had the authority to seize the Meritage Project — a real estate development project comprising more than 400 units, stores and houses — back in 2017 over allegations that the project had connections...

