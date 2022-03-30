$270K Deal Ends Oberweis Workers' Biometric Privacy Fight

By Lauraann Wood (March 30, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Oberweis Dairy is set to pay $270,000 to resolve a group of Illinois employees' claims that the company violated their biometric privacy rights by collecting, storing and disclosing their time clock finger-scan data without first obtaining their informed consent. The settlement ends litigation for 270 warehouse workers who claimed that the dairy company, owned by former Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis, violated the state Biometric Information Privacy Act by subjecting them to its finger-scanning practices without properly explaining those practices or getting their permission. Oberweis Dairy denies any liability or wrongdoing, according to the settlement agreement, which Cook County Circuit Judge...

