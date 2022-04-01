Fried Frank Expands DC Government Contracts Practice

By Jack Rodgers (April 1, 2022, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver and Jacobson LLP has added an attorney who spent the majority of his career at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, the firm announced Wednesday. Alexander B. Ginsberg joins the firm as a partner in the litigation and government contracts practices, based in Washington, D.C., and will focus on compliance, investigations and transactions related to those deals. He additionally will help advise clients on bid protests, contract disputes, enforcement defense and other areas of government contracts law, the firm said. In an email to Law360 Friday, Ginsberg said ultimately couldn't resist "the chance to join the group at...

