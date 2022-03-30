GSA Accused Of Stacking Polaris IT Deal Against Small Biz

By Alyssa Aquino (March 30, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The federal General Services Administration again faces legal troubles in its efforts to procure billions of dollars worth of information technology services, with a bidder saying the so-called Polaris solicitation is stacked against small IT businesses, according to a complaint viewed by Law360. In its recently released solicitation for the governmentwide multiaward Polaris acquisition program, the GSA said it would allow mentor-protege joint ventures to meet the technical requirements of the deal based on the information of any individual member of the partnership, instead of both parties. But BD Squared LLC came out in force against those terms in a preaward protest...

