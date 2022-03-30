6th Circ. Upholds Remand Of Opioid Coverage Dispute

By Shane Dilworth (March 30, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday upheld an Ohio federal judge's decision to allow a coverage dispute between an AIG unit and an opioid wholesaler to proceed in state court, pointing out that the Buckeye State's Supreme Court is currently deliberating a similar case regarding whether insurers have a duty to defend distributors of the prescription painkillers. An appellate panel upheld an Ohio federal judge's decision to allow a coverage dispute between an AIG unit and an opioid wholesaler to proceed in state court. The panel noted that the Ohio Supreme Court is deliberating a similar case regarding whether insurers have a duty...

