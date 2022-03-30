Casino Can't Query Mich. Justices In Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 30, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court won't consider a question from the MotorCity Casino Hotel on whether the coronavirus causes direct physical damage, a key coverage requirement that the casino hoped to address as part of its pandemic coverage suit. A Michigan federal judge said there was no need for the state's top court to weigh in on whether the coronavirus causes direct physical damage, a key coverage requirement that the MotorCity Casino Hotel hoped to address as part of its pandemic coverage suit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman in a Wednesday order declined to certify MotorCity's question, dealing...

